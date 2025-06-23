BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

COMEDIAN DESTROYED BY VAX POISON INDUCED COLON CANCER
ChestyP
ChestyP
69 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
118 views • 2 months ago

June 19, 2025 - Comedian Jeff Ross shared a humorous yet serious account of his colon cancer diagnosis during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. His doctor delivered the news with a joke: the bad news was six months of chemotherapy, but the good news was he had already lost his hair years ago. Ross, 59, underwent surgery in 2024 to remove seven inches of his colon after a routine colonoscopy—his first—revealed a tumor despite having no symptoms. He joked about now having a “semicolon” and compared his laparoscopic scars to 50 Cent’s bullet wounds, quipping that his were from eating pastrami for decades.

Ross is incorporating his cancer journey into his one-man Broadway show, Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride, aiming to address it without pity. He also recounted a recent allergic reaction that landed him in the ER, leaving him swollen and now dependent on an EpiPen. The show opens August 5 at the Nederlander Theatre.



https://peopleDOTcom/jeff-ross-doctor-delivered-joke-with-colon-cancer-diagnosis-11757855

Keywords
healthcancermedicinecolon cancerjeff ross
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy