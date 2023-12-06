Guitar Finger Picking Tutorial (The Misty Mountains Cold)

www.SHaDoWCa7.com

SHaDoWCa7 originally posted this tutorial to her old YouTube channel on October 4, 2012.

Below is her original description:

"Thanks for being patient with me! I finally have the Misty Mountains Finger Picking Tutorial finished for you! :) I hope it's easy to follow; I did the best I know how to do.

(No, I do not play Horde. I am Alliance all the way, but I love the kitty! ^^)"



