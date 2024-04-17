CTP (S1E44, 20240420) God Guns Redux (contains video and other technical issues) BTS/SP Video

CTP (S1E44, 20240420) God Guns Redux (contains video and other technical issues, apologies but did not want to just skip usual BTS/SP release) BTS/SP Video



ChristiTutionalist Politics (S1E44) "God and Guns (redux) + various other rabbit-holes (LOL)"

As will be in my "Quotations" chapter of my upcoming (June 1st 2024) CTP2 book: “Well, in the first place an armed society is a polite society. Manners are good when one may have to back up his acts with his life” - Robert A Heinlein (which you will hear me mis-pronounce during the Show, my apologies) as part of "God and Guns (redux)" and indeed, yes, some various other rabbit-holes we will venture down in this episode.

NOTE: yes, aware something "wrong" w/ part of Video playback (Bitchute, Brighteon, Rumble, and YouTube, @JLenardDetroit channels); to go w/ known "name mangling" in both audio/video deliveries - apologies. It almost as if "somebody" is trying to prevent this Show from getting out, but NO not re-recorded (which might risk some content being missed during a 2nd attempt to record) and airing as is ("issues" and all, editing software operator (me) error/hiccup) as the main thing is the audio content not seeing my lovely (LOL) face) and this is exactly why I do not mess with video edit inserts normally - just not my forte using the video edit software I have.

- https://HeinleinSociety.org

- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Moon_Is_a_Harsh_Mistress

- https://waamradio.com/show/trigger-talk-radio/

- https://thelibertybeacon.com/god-and-guns/

- https://beforeitsnews.com/protests-demonstrations/2019/11/is-it-racist-for-a-white-man-to-carry-a-sign-referring-to-colored-people-at-a-naacp-emphasis-cp-event-made-for-him-by-a-black-woman-2458619.html

- CTP S1E44 BTS/SP video image (preventing Rape by being Armed) meme embed source: AmericaBestPics.com





(CTP S1E44 Audio: 33m 36s, Sat Apr 20 2024)





