Ed Dowd Talks to Tucker Carlson Concerning Excess Deaths (Complete Interview)

(Feb 22, 2023) Tucker Carlson interviews Ed Dowd about his new book, the COVID injections, and excess deaths.
"Cause Unknown: The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths in 2021 & 2022" By Ed Dowd (Author), Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Foreword): https://amzn.to/3pzdiWA
Edward Dowd's Website: https://www.theyliedpeopledied.com/
Thanks go to Sunfellow On COVID-19: https://rumble.com/v2ailv0-tucker-carlson-interview-ed-dowd.html