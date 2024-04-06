BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Where do politics stand at the start of 2024?
20 views • 04/06/2024

#DonaldTrump #JoeBiden #Politics

Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker joins TODAY with a preview of politics in 2024, including what the field of GOP candidates looks like and what the roads ahead look like for former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden.


About: TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business. Subscribe to our channel for exclusive TODAY archival footage & our original web series.


About: TODAY All Day is a 24/7 streaming channel bringing you the top stories in news and pop culture, celebrity interviews, cooking, and more. All in one place.


Where do politics stand at the start of 2024?


#Politics #DonaldTrump #JoeBiden

politics latest news presidential
