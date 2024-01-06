Create New Account
The Nations Jesus Destroys at Armageddon
High Hopes
Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club


Jan 5, 2024


Today Pastor Stan will show us the Nations that will be attacking Israel, and that Jesus will destroy at Armageddon. It’s crucial to understand this because this is the final battle, and we might even see all these events unfold in our lifetime.


00:00 - The Seven Nations

07:21 - Important Maps and Landmarks

09:29 - Hooks into thy Jaws

14:50 - Israel will dwell Safely

18:53 - Prophecy to Stan and Leslie

20:35 - Unwalled Villages

24:24 - The Nations

29:52 - Joseph’s Kitchen


