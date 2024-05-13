New Song of Ffraed video intro

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A short new and informative intro clip for the Song of Ffraed project videos. (2:22 mins)
A project that takes us from the south of St. Brides Bay, through Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion, to Strata Florida Abbey; over the Cambrian Mountains and back through the same counties to the north of St. Brides Bay.
https://thesongofffraed.org/2020/07/24/called-to-cares/
https://thesongofffraed.org/2023/08/05/into-un-beingi-met-a-man-part-2/
Video channels:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-5213575
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ellisctaylor
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheSongofFfraed:d
Credits:
Music: "All Saints" by Igor Khainsky: www.patreon.com/posts/57828261
"Come Holy Spirit" Catholic Prayer: en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Come,_Holy_Spirit
Flame background: Marek Piwnicki: unsplash.com/es/@marekpiwnicki
Floria Thames: Photo taken at Gors Fawr.
Depiction of the Christian Holy Spirit as a dove, by Gian Lorenzo Bernini.
Female Holy Spirit 14th C. fresco: Trinity in St. James Church, Urschalling Germany.
Finding Holy Spirit Mother: Ally Kateusz: allykateusz.org/
Dr. Ashraf Fekry: the portrait of Jesus Christ.
The Diocese of St. Davids: stdavids.churchinwales.org.uk/en/
Cadw: cadw.gov.wales/
Heart of the Dragon Festival: A blog from the time: musingsfromgellifach.blogspot.com/2011/06/come-and-join-gathering-of-dragons-on.html
There may be some material in this video that I could not ascertain ownership of.
To those I haven't mentioned, who deserve credit, thank you.