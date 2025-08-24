🔥Novoshakhtinsk Oil Refinery: Day 3, still burning - Russia

🔥🛢 Novoshakhtinsk Oil Refinery — Day 3, still burning.

Ukraine’s UAV strike earlier this week ignited massive fires at the key facility in Rostov Oblast. Despite efforts, flames continue to rage.

This is one of Russia’s most important refineries in the south, and one of the closest to the Ukrainian border.

Adding:

☢️ A Ukrainian drone was shot down near the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant, according to plant officials.

The drone exploded on impact, damaging an auxiliary transformer. A fire broke out but was quickly extinguished.

⚠️ Reactor Unit No. 3 was reduced to 50% capacity. No casualties reported.

Adding:

Gabon has become the latest nation to endorse President Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize award.

Countries that have nominated, or announced plans to nominate, President Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize:

🇮🇱 Israel

🇰🇭 Cambodia

🇹🇭 Thailand

🇵🇰 Pakistan

🇬🇦 Gabon

🇬🇦 Azerbaijan

🇦🇲 Armenia

🇷🇼 Rwanda

What a line up.