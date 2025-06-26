BLACKMAIL ONLY WORKS WHEN IT'S A SECRET ₪ [SHELDON AND MIRIAM ADELSON IN THE BIBI FILES]

The best example VfB has ever read on the subject of BLACKMAIL is Edgar Allan Poe's THE PURLOINED LETTER: ✉





https://www.topenglishcenter.com/zona-del-estudiante/english_program/EnglishReaderPlan/The_Purloined_Letter-Edgar_Allan_Poe.pdf





Freed Ninja - @Breaking911 I wonder if @realDonaldTrump is trying to protect his biggest donor Miriam Adelson who is a key witness in @netanyahu case for bribery and fraud?





Or is it that Netanyahu has blackmail on @POTUS because it’s one of the other.





Netanyahu is guilty as can be….just watch the investigation and testimonies from billionaires Arnon Milchan who implicated @JohnKerry in his crimes along with Netanyahu.





There is so much to unpack in this short clip from Bibi Files Documentary….everyone needs to watch this, repost it and like to get it out. Drop some comments too. Doesn’t even have to make sense. Just push this out as best as we can.





Source: https://x.com/freezymfe/status/1938027024481919031





"Horror Show!" - President Trump ERUPTS After Bibi Netanyahu Is Called in to Court to Testify in Ongoing Lawfare Case Just Days After Destroying Iran's Nuclear Captabilities…

On Friday, June 13th, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered a historic military strike on Iran involving missiles and drones that were smuggled into the country before the massive…





https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/06/horror-show-president-trump-erupts-after-bibi-netanyahu/