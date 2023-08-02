Antarctica Just Shut Down After Something Terrifying Is Happening

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Space Wind
Jul 5, 2023
Antarctica is a land full of mysteries, and scientists for the past three centuries have been trying to unravel these enigmas. Governments have been supporting organizations to uncover the secrets of Antarctica, but the U.S. government recently shut down its research in the region. What's even more astonishing is that scientists believe Antarctica's glaciers are melting rapidly, and ocean currents are heading toward us.
