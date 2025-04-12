BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Emmanuel Macron: The Man Of Sin?-NOW THE END BEGINS-APRIL 11 2025
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
78 views • 5 months ago

On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, we are officially in springtime, what we like to call Rapture Season around here, and the needle on our end times Prophet-O-Meter is pinned all the way to the right. So we are thrilled to bring you today’s Podcast showing you how our choice for the biblical man of sin, Emmanuel Macron, is wonderfully continuing the job he seems to have been predestined to do. Not only that, he has a new sidekick along for the ride to assist him in creating a Palestinian state, our old friend Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Christian, you live in a Now The End Begins world, and prophecy is coming true before your very eyes. Is Emmanuel Macron the biblical man of sin? That’s the question we will attempt to answer, along with end times updates from around the world, on this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast.


biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
