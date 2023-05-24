BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🚨Is censorship back on Twitter? Other channels confirm to us that Twitter is blocking the publication of this video.
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1870 followers
0
82 views • 05/24/2023

🚨Is censorship back on Twitter?
Other channels confirm to us that Twitter is blocking the publication of this video.
And if you notice the video doesn't say anything much, so they simply don't want to publicize Cloward and Piven's strategy. We see no other explanation.

The "Cloward and Piven strategy" as a political move to purposefully collapse the system and establish universal basic income [1966]

The "Cloward-Piven strategy (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cloward%E2%80%93Piven_strategy)" is a political plan postulated in 1966 by American sociologists and activists Richard Cloward (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Richard_Cloward) and Frances Fox Piven (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Frances_Fox_Piven). The strategy they outlined involved an overloading of the public welfare system, essentially a social and economic sabotage to bring about the collapse of the capitalist system.

