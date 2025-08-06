Termination of mRNA vaccine development contract / mRNAワクチン開発契約を打ち切り

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
米保健福祉長官RFKジュニア「22件のmRNAワクチン開発への投資を停止します」 HHS BARDA 2025/08/05
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DtTTWPu0ulU
RFK Jr.、mRNAワクチン開発の投資打ち切りを宣言「mRNAはコロナやインフルに効果なし」
https://x.com/TotalWorld1/status/1952933229876670659?t=CD68zMw7ufmnmZ8gr0lU4w&s=03
https://x.com/w2skwn3/status/1952859217016271255?s=46
Yahoo!ニュース
https://news.yahoo.co.jp/articles/73b8393c14a0750caadec6d4df2a806dbbc624d5
＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝
【2025年秋のインフルエンザワクチンを打ってはいけない！この秋のインフルエンザワクチンには被害多発コロナワクチンと同じｍRNA技術が使われる可能性】
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HI6KwEkij5M