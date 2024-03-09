Why Glenn Beck Dropped the F-BOMB After Biden’s SOTU Speech

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Glenn Beck
Mar 8, 2024
Glenn blew a gasket after President Biden’s 2024 State of the Union Address. During BlazeTV’s post-SOTU coverage, Glenn blasted Biden for using the speech to demean Republicans and the Supreme Court and flat-out lie to the American people. But then, he got a little colorful with his language. Glenn explains to his radio audience what Biden said to bring him to that moment: “How DARE [Biden] say that!” Glenn also discusses whether he regrets the outburst and whether Biden accomplished what he wanted with that infuriating speech.
