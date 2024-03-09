BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why Glenn Beck Dropped the F-BOMB After Biden’s SOTU Speech
92 views • 03/09/2024

Glenn Beck


Mar 8, 2024


Glenn blew a gasket after President Biden’s 2024 State of the Union Address. During BlazeTV’s post-SOTU coverage, Glenn blasted Biden for using the speech to demean Republicans and the Supreme Court and flat-out lie to the American people. But then, he got a little colorful with his language. Glenn explains to his radio audience what Biden said to bring him to that moment: “How DARE [Biden] say that!” Glenn also discusses whether he regrets the outburst and whether Biden accomplished what he wanted with that infuriating speech.


liesstate of the unionpresidentbidenglenn becksotuf-bomboutburstdemeaning speech
