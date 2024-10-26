AD activity in Tehran, Iran province last night

Air Defence activity in Tehran province last night.

Sources report that Iranian air defenses are engaging drones.

Adding: Iran shot down several Israeli fighter jets and drones, repelling its attack on the republic, stated Iranian parliament member Abolfazl Zohrevand.

Adding: Israeli media reports that an "unknown air defense system" was used to shoot down targets over Tehran province.

Adding:

Al Mayadeen Correspondent in Tehran says that Iran activated Medium-range air defense systems, and it had successfully thwarted the limited attack on Tehran.

Adding:

Israel conducted preemptive strikes on radar systems in Syria to "blind" Iran's air defense, reports The Jerusalem Post.

Adding:

Iranian Air Defense Center:

➡️ Israel carried out an air attack on bases in Tehran, Khuzestan and Ilam provinces, and most of the attacks were repelled.

➡️The attack caused some limited damage to two military bases in the 3 provinces.

➡️The Air Defense Network Successfully Confronted Most Israeli Attacks.

Adding:

💬 Earthquake reported in Northern “Israel”.

Adding:

According to Axios (https://www.axios.com/2024/10/26/israel-iran-attack-warning), Zionist officials warned Iran before their strikes and gave them a general idea of what they were going to be attacking. It seems that the Zionists have calculated this response to minimize causalities.

Funny how cautious they are when the enemy can fight back, isn't it?

Adding:

Iran informed Israel through a foreign intermediary that it will not respond to its strikes, reports Sky News Arabia.





