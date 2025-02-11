Comparing Crap to Crap

Sensitivity - Normal (BBFC 12)
How do you get people to enthusiastically cheer for a giant douche? By telling them they have to choose between that and a turd sandwich.
_________________________________
If you wish to support what we do here on this channel, donations can be sent...
…via PayPal by sending to “[email protected]
”
…via Venmo by sending to @Amanda-Rachwitz
...via CashApp to "$OfficialLarkenRose"
…via Bitcoin (BTC) by sending to bc1qkul6y2uglf0l4l2t95za2v22hx0rtkpqnrmv5t
...via BitcoinCash (BCH) by sending to bitcoincash:qq9a6qyv3n8kfc26d3xkak07d8844smzr5dcu96vvn
...via Litecoin by sending to ltc1qjpaywkxkel3s8es7p90mrplasqhjx72keqgpdl
...or via Monero by sending to 47AaNvMpGYSe7xBeRL6RqXZgtJgDEnivyJvHS8icxncYUmSyZJbh9y3FfjztSZUg7BejcGq3E3eSufkPYoPSW4cZKmJyrcT
...or by old-school "snail mail" to:
Larken Rose
610 E Bell Road, #2-171
Phoenix, AZ 8502