Supreme Court Issues 8-1 Decision Denying The Second Amendment Preservation Act Protections!!!
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
283 views • 11/01/2023

Armed Scholar


Oct 21, 2023


In this video I break down a recent 8-1 Supreme Court order in a critical 2A case!

second amendmentsupreme courtdecisionprotectionsdeniedarmed scholarpreservation actcritical 2a case
