Supreme Court Issues 8-1 Decision Denying The Second Amendment Preservation Act Protections!!!

Armed Scholar





Oct 21, 2023





In this video I break down a recent 8-1 Supreme Court order in a critical 2A case!

🇺🇸 Support the Channel🇺🇸

Join USCCA http://usccapartners.com/armedscholar

Join The Patreon: / armedscholar

BlackoutCoffee: https://www.blackoutcoffee.com/armeds...

Code: "ArmedScholar" for 10% Off





🎥 Follow Me On Other Social Media 🎥

Instagram: / armedscholaryt

Twitter: / armedscholaryt

Twitch: / armedscholar





📷 My YouTube Setup 📷

Camera: (Sony A7siii) https://amzn.to/36YIe96

Lens: (Tamron 17-28) https://amzn.to/3wSPn5H

Lighting: (GVM RGB) https://amzn.to/3zpDfdT

Microphone: (Rode Wireless) https://amzn.to/3iBgnkU

Camera Stand: (Broadcast Boom) https://amzn.to/2V7meWV





Legal Disclaimer: This content is not intended to provide any legal guidance or advice. Although I am a licensed attorney I am not providing any legal advice through this video. If you have any legal questions please contact a licensed professional in your area to address your specific issues.





DISCLAIMER: This video and description contains affiliate links, which means that if you click on one of the product links, I’ll receive a small commission. This helps support my channel and allows us to continue making awesome videos like this. Thank you for the support!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-zz7sYggRXk