The Most Blistering Take-down of Zionism You Will Ever Hear!

This has come from Palestinian author and human rights activist Susan Abulhawa. An absolute WARRIOR of Truth who is standing against pure Evil, on behalf of truth and justice. This woman is my sister, and YOURS!





Silenced, censored, and maligned by the Jews of Israel, she speaks out in defiance of evil and tyranny! You may not know it, but YOU are also under attack by the Jews! They want you dead... AFTER you are deceived into helping them accomplish their evil goals of course!





For those of you who don't know this...

The "State of Israel" is NOT THE PEOPLE OF THE BIBLE!

At the very best, they are those who "Claim to be Jews, but are not"





Revelation 3:9

“Behold, I will make them of the synagogue of Satan, which say they are Jews, and are not, but do lie; behold, I will make them to come and worship before thy feet, and to know that I have loved thee.”





Revelation 2:9

“I know thy works, and tribulation, and poverty, (but thou art rich) and I know the blasphemy of them which say they are Jews, and are not, but are the synagogue of Satan.”





original video:

https://youtu.be/m4snHu0SOm0





Palestinian Activist Delivers Poignant Speech at Oxford Union, Calls for Justice and Liberation.





In a profoundly moving and meticulously crafted address, Palestinian author and human rights activist Susan Abulhawa captivated the Oxford Union during Thursday’s debate on the motion: “This House Believes Israel Is an Apartheid State Responsible for Genocide.” The motion passed with overwhelming support, 278 votes to 59, but it was Abulhawa’s speech that resonated deeply, leaving the audience in stunned silence.





Text of speech:

https://greatreporter.com/2024/12/01/palestinian-activist-delivers-poignant-speech-at-oxford-union-calls-for-justice-and-liberation/





What Israel Doesn’t Want You To Know About Hamas’ Captives With Susan Abulhawa https://youtu.be/hsC_zlIDhb0





@susana5333 - Susan A on YouTube

( Her channel, not used much lately but FOLLOW HER! )

https://youtu.be/tV2OfjNnwro