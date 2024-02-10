TUCKER, PUTIN, AND LEGACY’S WAR ON JOURNALISM

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/tucker-putin-and-legacys-war-on-journalism/
In light of the firestorm Tucker Carlson’s historic interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin has created, Del reflects on the danger of the mainstream media’s overwhelming success spinning news stories and why this may signal the end of freedom of the press.
POSTED: February 9, 2024