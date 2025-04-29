11 - LOVE: THE CENTERPIECE OF CHRISTIANITY

More episodes: https://www.thebereancall.org/get-biblical-understanding

“Wisdom is the principal thing; therefore get wisdom: and with all thy getting get understanding.” Proverbs 4:7





This is number 11 in our first series of “Get Biblical Understanding” In this session we’re continuing our review of many of the verses that have to do with love. There is no other biblical topic more important than this one. Therefore it is imperative that we “get understanding” of this tremendous attribute of God.





The theme of this session is:

LOVE: THE CENTERPIECE OF CHRISTIANITY (continued)





1 JOHN 4:19 We love him, because he first loved us.





1 JOHN 4:20-21 If a man say, I love God, and hateth his brother, he is a liar: for he that loveth not his brother whom he hath seen, how can he love God whom he hath not seen? And this commandment have we from him, That he who loveth God love his brother also.





1 JOHN 5:1-3 Whosoever believeth that Jesus is the Christ is born of God: and every one that loveth him that begat loveth him also that is begotten of him.By this we know that we love the children of God, when we love God, and keep his commandments.For this is the love of God, that we keep his commandments: and his commandments are not grievous.





2 JOHN 1:1 The elder unto the elect lady and her children, whom I love in the truth; and not I only, but also all they that have known the truth.





2 JOHN 1:3 Grace be with you, mercy, and peace, from God the Father, and from the Lord Jesus Christ, the Son of the Father, in truth and love.





2 JOHN 1:5-6 And now I beseech thee, lady, not as though I wrote a new commandment unto thee, but that which we had from the beginning, that we love one another.And this is love, that we walk after his commandments. This is the commandment, That, as ye have heard from the beginning, ye should walk in it.





3 JOHN 1:1 The elder unto the wellbeloved Gaius, whom I love in the truth.





3 JOHN 1:5-6 Beloved, thou doest faithfully whatsoever thou doest to the brethren, and to strangers; Which have borne witness of thy charity [love] before the church: whom if thou bring forward on their journey after a godly sort, thou shalt do well:





JUDE 1:2 Mercy unto you, and peace, and love, be multiplied.





JUDE 1:21 Keep yourselves in the love of God, looking for the mercy of our Lord Jesus Christ unto eternal life.





REVELATION 1:5And from Jesus Christ, who is the faithful witness, and the first begotten of the dead, and the prince [ruler] of the kings of the earth. Unto him that loved us, and washed us from our sins in his own blood,





REVELATION 2:4Nevertheless I have somewhat against thee, because thou hast left thy first love.





REVELATION 2:19I know thy works, and charity [love], and service, and faith, and thy patience, and thy works; and the last to be more than the first.





REVELATION 3:9Behold, I will make them of the synagogue of Satan, which say they are Jews, and are not, but do lie; behold, I will make them to come and worship before thy feet, and to know that I have loved thee.

REVELATION 3:19 As many as I love, I rebuke and chasten: be zealous therefore, and repent.





