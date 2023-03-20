SSD TIP! Personal Care? How this can sink your Function Report at Question 12 OR Make It STRONG

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sometime we have choices, Appeals Council on our just-ALJ-denied claim, or start afresh with a new filing for Social Security Disability. The pros and cons are in a different video, but here we note when you really do NOT have a choice and MUST file an Appeals Council request for review (appeal) or forever keep yourself NOT collecting benefits.
As always, all statements in this video and elsewhere online are general
information only, do not constitute legal advice and do not create an
attorney client privilege. To obtain legal advice, retain a lawyer.
