SSD TIP! Personal Care? How this can sink your Function Report at Question 12 OR Make It STRONG
3 views • 03/20/2023

Sometime we have choices, Appeals Council on our just-ALJ-denied claim, or start afresh with a new filing for Social Security Disability. The pros and cons are in a different video, but here we note when you really do NOT have a choice and MUST file an Appeals Council request for review (appeal) or forever keep yourself NOT collecting benefits.


As always, all statements in this video and elsewhere online are general information only, do not constitute legal advice and do not create an attorney client privilege. To obtain legal advice, retain a lawyer. Visit us at http://joydisability.com

personal caressissdsocial security disabilityfunction report
