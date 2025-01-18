How Gaza looks after 15 months of Israel "protecting itself" with American bombs - drone footage

How Gaza looks after 15 months of Israel "protecting itself" with American bombs.

Featured just now, because there is only a couple of hours until a ceasefire. Time begins at 8:30 AM, their time. Not much left to destroy, food will be allowed in, genocide will pause. We will see? I pray for the people and the country of Palestine. Cynthia

This from ZeroHedge, on the 18th. Netanyahu Says Trump "Emphasized" To Him That The Gaza Ceasefire Is "Temporary" - From article link below:

Among Netanyahu's most provocative words on Saturday was his claim that he has the support of President-elect Trump in the scenario Israel feels it must abandon the ceasefire and keep fighting. He says he has Trump's full backing to resume the war, and has claimed further that Trump too agreed that the truce is just "temporary".

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/netanyahu-says-trump-emphasized-him-gaza-ceasefire-temporary