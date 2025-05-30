NDP Smoking Peyote – Alberta The Nation

Closures of B.C. parks to non-Indigenous visitors a sign of things to come





The province has gone all in on denigrating non-Indigenous residents

A year ago in these pages, I criticized land acknowledgements for implying that non-Indigenous Canadians are “uninvited guests” in their own country. Now, the B.C. government has embraced these labels.





https://nationalpost.com/opinion/closures-of-b-c-parks-to-non-indigenous-visitors-a-sign-of-things-to-come









Yes, B.C.’s Land Act changes give First Nations veto over use of Crown Land





Nathan Cullen says there’s no veto. Cullen, British Columbia’s Minister of Water, Land, and Resource Stewardship, plans to give First Nations joint decision-making authority over Crown land.





https://www.fraserinstitute.org/commentary/yes-bcs-land-act-changes-give-first-nations-veto-over-use-crown-land









Petitioners ask B.C. Supreme Court to force UBC to stop Indigenous land acknowledgements





https://www.ctvnews.ca/vancouver/article/petitioners-ask-bc-supreme-court-to-force-ubc-to-stop-indigenous-land-acknowledgements/

The earliest Americans arrived in the New World 30,000 years ago





https://www.ox.ac.uk/news/2020-07-22-earliest-americans-arrived-new-world-30000-years-ago









The 1st Americans were not who we thought they were





For decades, we thought the first humans to arrive in the Americas came across the Bering Land Bridge 13,000 years ago. New evidence is changing that picture.





https://www.livescience.com/archaeology/the-1st-americans-were-not-who-we-thought-they-were









DNA From 12,000-Year-Old Skeleton Helps Answer the Question: Who Were the First Americans?





But therein lies a puzzle: “Modern Native Americans closely resemble people of China, Korea, and Japan… but the oldest American skeletons do not,” says archaeologist and paleontologist James Chatters





https://www.smithsonianmag.com/science-nature/dna-12000-year-old-skeleton-helps-answer-question-who-were-first-americans-180951469/









Most Albertans want Smith government plan on how to separate





In a new poll, 51 per cent of Albertans want the Smith government to prepare a plan on how Alberta could exit Canada and become an independent country





https://calgaryherald.com/opinion/columnists/bell-most-albertans-want-government-plan-on-how-alberta-could-separate









An Economic Powerhouse as the 51st State of America





For decades, Alberta has stood out as Canada’s economic engine—a province rich in natural resources, entrepreneurial spirit, and rugged independence. Now, a growing chorus of voices—on both sides of the border—is raising a provocative question: What if Alberta became the 51st state of America?





https://investoffshore.com/alberta-an-economic-powerhouse-as-the-51st-state-of-america/









Alberta’s Path to Sovereignty — Evaluating Four Key Options





The conversation around Alberta’s sovereignty has intensified in recent years, with debates focusing on three primary pathways: leveraging U.S. statehood discussions, redefining Alberta’s role within Canada as a Constitutional Republic, or pursuing outright independence. Each option carries distinct advantages and challenges, reflecting Alberta’s growing frustration with federal policies and desire for self-determination. Below, we analyze these pathways and propose the most viable solution for Alberta’s future.





https://albertaprosperityproject.com/alberta-prosperity-project-articles/recap-sovereignty-4ways/