Even the MOUTHWASH has been designed to kill you…
Strong's #5331: pharmakeia (pronounced far-mak-i'-ah)
from 5332; medication ("pharmacy"), i.e. (by extension) magic (literally or figuratively):--sorcery, witchcraft.
Thayer's Greek Lexicon:
pharmakeia
1) the use or the administering of drugs
2) poisoning
3) sorcery, magical arts, often found in connection with idolatry and fostered by it
4) metaphorically the deceptions and seductions of idolatry
Source @STRANGER THAN FICTION NEWS
