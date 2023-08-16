Dr. Pierre Kory: Shocking, True Stats About "Excess Deaths" in America Caused by the COVID Injections

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Aug 15, 2023) Investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson interviews Dr. Pierre Kory about his recent op-ed in USA Today concerning excess deaths.
(Aug 11, 2023) Op-ed by Dr. Pierre Kory and Mary Beth Pfeiffer: "More young Americans are dying – and it's not COVID. Why aren't we searching for answers?": https://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/2023/08/11/more-americans-dying-than-before-pandemic-covid-deaths/70542423007/
Full interview of Dr. Pierre Kory: https://rumble.com/v380izp-shocking-true-stats-about-excess-deaths-after-covid-vaccine.html