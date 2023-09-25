BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Pres. Biden to picket with UAW workers this week
NewsClips
NewsClipsCheckmark Icon
3962 followers
15 views • 09/25/2023

The 2024 road to the White House passes through Michigan this week. President Biden will picket with UAW workers Tuesday while Donald Trump will deliver a speech to the workers Wednesday.

American Voices guest host Julián Castro sat down with a panel to discuss how this week will help position both candidates for the 2024 presidential election. 

Keywords
trumpcurrent eventsbidenelection 2024uaw workers
