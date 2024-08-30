Can Sin Hinder My Prayers from Being Answered?

In this episode, we delve into the importance of effective prayer in the Christian life. The speaker discusses how sin, wrong motives, unforgiveness, and broken human relationships can hinder prayers from being answered. Practical advice is given on reconciling with others and maintaining a pure heart before God to ensure that prayers are heard. The episode concludes with an illustration of the powerful prayer of Elijah, emphasizing the need for a close, sin-free relationship with God for prayers to be effective. Watch and learn how to transform your prayer life and deepen your walk with the Lord.





🔔 Subscribe for more inspiring videos: www.youtube.com/@gnbcsxm





00:00 Introduction and Greetings

00:18 Reflecting on the Song 'What a Friend We Have in Jesus'

01:04 The Power of Prayer and Its Conditions

03:01 The Importance of Forgiveness in Prayer

04:35 Reconciliation and Its Impact on Prayer

07:13 Human Relationships and Prayer

09:22 Effective Prayer and Its Results

11:15 Conclusion and Encouragement