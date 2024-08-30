BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Can Sin Hinder My Prayers from Being Answered?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
18 followers
19 views • 8 months ago

In this episode, we delve into the importance of effective prayer in the Christian life. The speaker discusses how sin, wrong motives, unforgiveness, and broken human relationships can hinder prayers from being answered. Practical advice is given on reconciling with others and maintaining a pure heart before God to ensure that prayers are heard. The episode concludes with an illustration of the powerful prayer of Elijah, emphasizing the need for a close, sin-free relationship with God for prayers to be effective. Watch and learn how to transform your prayer life and deepen your walk with the Lord.


00:00 Introduction and Greetings

00:18 Reflecting on the Song 'What a Friend We Have in Jesus'

01:04 The Power of Prayer and Its Conditions

03:01 The Importance of Forgiveness in Prayer

04:35 Reconciliation and Its Impact on Prayer

07:13 Human Relationships and Prayer

09:22 Effective Prayer and Its Results

11:15 Conclusion and Encouragement

Keywords
bible studyprayerfaithsermonspiritual growthgods willtrust godbible versesgods wordfaithfulnesschristian devotionchristian teachingschristian lifejames 5answered prayerroderick websterdaily devotionsreligious messageeffectual prayerfervent prayerprayer resultsrighteous prayerprayer seriesgod listens
