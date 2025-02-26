BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Joyful Homecoming for Freed Prisoner Ammar Al-Shoubaki
FreePalestineTV
FreePalestineTV
30 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
5 views • 6 months ago


 

Receiving the prisoner freed in the prisoner exchange deal, Ammar Al-Shoubaki, from the city of Qalqilya Description of the report: An interview with the prisoner Ammar Al-Shoubaki and his father. Ammar talks about the period of his sentence, the conditions inside the prisons, and their information about the decision to release him. At the end of the video, he addresses the resistance and the people of Gaza. Today we are in Qalqilya, specifically at the home of prisoner Ammar al-Shoubaki, who was released in the prisoner exchangeInterview:-ammar al-shoubaki

 

Reporting: Saja Bari

Filmed: 25/01/2025

Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇

https://www.FreePalestine.Video

 

Keywords
gazalebanonwest bankramallahal aqsa floud
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy