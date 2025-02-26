Joyful Homecoming for Freed Prisoner Ammar Al-Shoubaki

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Receiving the prisoner freed in the prisoner exchange deal, Ammar Al-Shoubaki, from the city of Qalqilya Description of the report: An interview with the prisoner Ammar Al-Shoubaki and his father. Ammar talks about the period of his sentence, the conditions inside the prisons, and their information about the decision to release him. At the end of the video, he addresses the resistance and the people of Gaza. Today we are in Qalqilya, specifically at the home of prisoner Ammar al-Shoubaki, who was released in the prisoner exchangeInterview:-ammar al-shoubaki
Reporting: Saja Bari
Filmed: 25/01/2025
