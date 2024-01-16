Jewish comedian Matt Lieb’s speech at pro-Palestine march (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel FROTCAST at:-
https://youtu.be/na4eerP2uBY?si=nIUdenIKPG20EORE.Jan 13, 2024 Bad Hasbara - The World's Most Moral PodcastMatt Lieb here. I realized I never uploaded my speech at the ceasefire protest/sit-in with IfNotNow and Jewish Voice for Peace. So here it is. #gaza #israel #palestine #ceasefire #zionism #antizionism #hollywood #antisemitism #freepalestine #jewish #jewishvoiceforpeaceExplore the podcast
