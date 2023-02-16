© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
02/13/2023 Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy expressed concern about the unidentified flying object incident in the state. He said: Alaska is on the front lines, very close to Russian territory, and if the object is delivering some type of payload in a low-tech way, and Alaska is clearly bearing the brunt of it, it's a concern.
02/13/2023 阿拉斯加州长麦克·邓利维对该州出现的不明飞行物事件表示担忧。他表示：阿拉斯加处于前线，离俄罗斯领土非常近，如果该飞行物是以一种低技术含量的方式来投送某种类型的有效载荷，而阿拉斯加显然首当其冲，因此，这令人担忧。