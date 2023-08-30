X22 REPORT Ep 3151b - Summer Blockbuster Movie Now Playing, Be Careful What You Wish For

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3151b - August 28, 2023
Summer Blockbuster Movie Now Playing, Be Careful What You Wish For
Trump sends a message, we are watching a blockbuster movie. Trump is continually showing the people what election interference looks like, this is in preparation for the 2020 election rigging reveal.
The people are being brought into the fold. Trump is actually putting the [DS] on trial. Tucker asked Trump a question about assassination, Trump didn't answer the question but now it seems Trump might have documents and texts of a plot to assassinate Trump, game over.
