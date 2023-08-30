BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
X22 REPORT Ep 3151b - Summer Blockbuster Movie Now Playing, Be Careful What You Wish For
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
171 views • 08/30/2023

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3151b - August 28, 2023

Summer Blockbuster Movie Now Playing, Be Careful What You Wish For


Trump sends a message, we are watching a blockbuster movie. Trump is continually showing the people what election interference looks like, this is in preparation for the 2020 election rigging reveal.


The people are being brought into the fold. Trump is actually putting the [DS] on trial. Tucker asked Trump a question about assassination, Trump didn't answer the question but now it seems Trump might have documents and texts of a plot to assassinate Trump, game over.


All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


Keywords
donald trumpdeclaselection fraudx22 reportdsbiden regimecriminal syndicatecensorship industrial complex
