X22 REPORT Ep 3151b - Summer Blockbuster Movie Now Playing, Be Careful What You Wish For

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3151b - August 28, 2023

Summer Blockbuster Movie Now Playing, Be Careful What You Wish For





Trump sends a message, we are watching a blockbuster movie. Trump is continually showing the people what election interference looks like, this is in preparation for the 2020 election rigging reveal.





The people are being brought into the fold. Trump is actually putting the [DS] on trial. Tucker asked Trump a question about assassination, Trump didn't answer the question but now it seems Trump might have documents and texts of a plot to assassinate Trump, game over.





All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.





Field Of Greens

Take 15% Off Use Promo Code X22

http://fieldofgreens.com



