‘I’m broken inside’: A young journalist’s painful story of leaving Gaza | Abubaker Abed | Real Talk
gideonsboot
gideonsboot
29 followers
30 views • 3 months ago

source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=60Tc16K0SB8

That’s what Abubaker Abed’s mother told him after 19 months of relentless Israeli bombardment on Gaza - which turned the 22-year-old into an accidental war correspondent. Abubaker had never left Gaza. For nearly 560 days, he reported for different outlets, documenting the destruction around him and the killing of Palestinians, which now amounts to over 54,000 people and has been called a “genocide” by various leading human rights organisations. Eventually, an opportunity arose, and he made the decision to leave - ultimately, to protect his family from being killed alongside him. In this Real Talk interview, Abubaker opens up about his experiences in Gaza, the unbearable pain of leaving it, survivor’s guilt, and what the future may hold for him in Ireland.

This video is not necessarily the views or opinion of this channel.... Fair use principles under Section 107 of the Copyright Act allow the unlicensed use of copyrighted materials for fair use purposes. such as commentary, entertainment, and news reporting.


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

For further research see /https://christs.net



Keywords
gazaabubaker abedbroken insideaccidental war correspondentunbearable painsurvivors guilt
