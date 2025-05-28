‘I’m broken inside’: A young journalist’s painful story of leaving Gaza | Abubaker Abed | Real Talk

source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=60Tc16K0SB8

That’s what Abubaker Abed’s mother told him after 19 months of relentless Israeli bombardment on Gaza - which turned the 22-year-old into an accidental war correspondent. Abubaker had never left Gaza. For nearly 560 days, he reported for different outlets, documenting the destruction around him and the killing of Palestinians, which now amounts to over 54,000 people and has been called a “genocide” by various leading human rights organisations. Eventually, an opportunity arose, and he made the decision to leave - ultimately, to protect his family from being killed alongside him. In this Real Talk interview, Abubaker opens up about his experiences in Gaza, the unbearable pain of leaving it, survivor’s guilt, and what the future may hold for him in Ireland.

