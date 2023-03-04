A Battle of GOOD VS. EVIL Death Cultists Hate God and Move To Destroy Humanity

The global elite are obsessed with death and want to kill Christians!

Pastor Mark Burns joins Paul Harrell to talk about how God gives life and the forces of evil bring death.

In some states the Left is calling for 4th trimester abortions.

All of this is connected to the face that the evil liberal left ultimately does not believe in God.

This is why the Left promotes the sexual grooming of children and transgenderism.

Denying the existence of God opens the flood gates to every kind of wicked thing.

Christians that proclaim the existence of the one true living God are standing in the way of evil globalists.

This is why they want to see Chrisitans die, deceived by their corrupt systems and lies.

Christians must stop remaining silent and stand against the evil left in America and the world.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Mirrored - Stew Peters Network