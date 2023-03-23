Mordecai/ As it is : awaken

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In my first video I discuss the ancient Hebraic language and also it’s structure both in word and in use. I relate this to today, to the period of time in which we now live and how vital it is that we understand what we read in Gods word in the way He had it written. Something that is not commonly known today at all.