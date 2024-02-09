Join us for an exhilarating evening of prophecy from Steve Lloyd, secretary of BibleProphecyFoundation.org and Pastor of Cranfield Baptist Church. The Rapture of the Church has never been more imminent than in these dark and evil days of plague, war, famine and financial collapse. But before God takes us up to be with Him, He has these wonderful words of encouragement!





Scriptures used:1Thessalonians 4:13, 18 & 5:11, Revelation 3:20, 6:16, 3:10 & 22:12-17, 1 Peter 4:17, Luke 21:35, Matthew 24 & 25:10, John 14:6, Romans 2:5 & 13:11-12, Hebrews 13:5, Genesis 6 & 19:22, 2 Thessalonians 5, James 5:7-9.





Chartridge Mission Church began in 1844 and is still found in the village of Chartridge, just outside of Chesham in the beautiful Chiltern Hills of Buckinghamshire, England, UK.





Filmed on Sunday, 21st January 2024.





www.Chartridge.UK





