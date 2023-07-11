Whistleblower Gal Luft, On the Run - Fears for His Life - FBI, DOJ are giving GOP 'the Middle Finger' - Ron Johnson - July 9, 2023

I don't usually post from Fox, but this is about a whistleblower that needs to be heard and protected, from the DOJ's Biden Regime. Cynthia

Original title, FBI, DOJ are giving GOP 'the middle finger': Ron Johnson

Video found at Fox News, on YouTube, from Sunday program, July 9, 2023

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., joins 'Sunday Morning Futures' to discuss the testimony of Biden familly whistleblower Gal Luft, the investigation into the business deals and the politicization of the DOJ.

The following is the article about it.

DOJ indicts missing man who claims to have provided FBI with info on Biden family's China business dealings. Posted about 2 hrs ago. https://www.foxnews.com/politics/doj-indicts-missing-man-claims-have-provided-fbi-info-biden-familys-china-business-dealings










