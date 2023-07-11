Whistleblower Gal Luft, On the Run - Fears for His Life - FBI, DOJ are giving GOP 'the Middle Finger' - Ron Johnson - July 9, 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I don't usually post from Fox, but this is about a whistleblower that needs to be heard and protected, from the DOJ's Biden Regime. Cynthia
Original title, FBI, DOJ are giving GOP 'the middle finger': Ron Johnson
Video found at Fox News, on YouTube, from Sunday program, July 9, 2023
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., joins 'Sunday Morning Futures' to discuss the testimony of Biden familly whistleblower Gal Luft, the investigation into the business deals and the politicization of the DOJ.
The following is the article about it.
DOJ indicts missing man who claims to have provided FBI with info on Biden family’s China business dealings. Posted about 2 hrs ago. https://www.foxnews.com/politics/doj-indicts-missing-man-claims-have-provided-fbi-info-biden-familys-china-business-dealings