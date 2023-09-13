JOE PAGS | Fighting the Woke Push -- with Ilan Srulovicz

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fighting the Woke Push -- with Ilan Srulovicz
Reaching the breaking point when Gillette says all men are toxic... How the toxic masculinity narrative weakens our society.
Ilan Srulovicz is a filmmaker/actor and CEO of Egard Watches. He is for traditional gender roles and is fighting against the woke ideology. Great chat!
source:
https://rumble.com/v3h8utm-fighting-the-woke-push-with-ilan-srulovicz.html