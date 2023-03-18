Russia Angry! US Sending Hundreds of Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US Military News
March 17, 2023
Recently, there has been a lot of discussion about the United States sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine. While some people are concerned about the implications of such a move, others believe it could be an important step towards protecting Ukrainian sovereignty and deterring Russian aggression.
The Bradley is a tracked vehicle that is designed to provide armored transport and infantry support on the battlefield. It's armed with a 25mm cannon, a TOW missile launcher, and a 7.62mm machine gun, making it a formidable weapon against both enemy infantry and armored vehicles.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dSR3uqeB7sA