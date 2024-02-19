Mercy to the criminal (weed pushers) is a second injustice to the victims

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hero principal killed 2 weed growers after seeing the devastating effects of their industry on his two underage daughters they got addicted to weed, then heroin, and prostitution. https://www.google.com/amp/s/globalnews.ca/news/6821849/former-manitoba-principal-sentenced-to-life-in-vigilante-killings-of-drug-dealers/amp/