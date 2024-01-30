White House Spox Called Out For Odd Condolence Statement: 3 US Troops Died Fighting For 'This Administration'

Actually in reality it's worse, they died for the Israeli Zionist Regime...

Public outrage and massive pushback has ensued after in a Monday interview White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre asserted that the three US troops killed by the drone strike in Jordan had died "fighting on behalf of this administration"...that is Biden, rather than America."Our deepest, obviously our deepest condolences go out, and our heartfelt condolences go out to the families who lost, uh, three, three brave, uh, three brave, uh, three brave, three folks who are military folks, who are brave, who are always fighting, who are fighting on behalf of, uh, this administration...," Jean-Pierre told MSNBC’s "Morning Joe". She had in the moment tried to quickly correct by adding after "administration"... the words "of the American people, obviously more so, more importantly." Still, it reveals the apparent thinking and approach of this administration.

