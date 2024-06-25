Jeffrey Prather interviews Mike Adams on AI tech, government censorship and NUCLEAR WAR escalation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- US-Russia relations and potential provocation for war. (0:00)
- Potential nuclear war and censorship lawsuit against big tech companies. (4:09)
- Government and tech collusion, lawsuits filed, and potential Supreme Court impact. (13:06)
- Legal case involving bio weapons, vaccines, and AI models. (17:20)
- AI models, their capabilities, and potential dangers. (23:43)
- AI language models, censorship, and manipulation of content. (30:09)
- Decentralization and freedom, with a focus on technology and platforms. (36:27)
- US naval power decline and its impact on global trade and currency. (40:55)
- AI, government secrecy, and the future of the US Empire. (46:41)
- New health products and technology for immune support and free speech. (51:05)