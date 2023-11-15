Riccardo Bosi: Are We Headed For Martial Law?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Real Strategies
* It’s a siege-hostage situation.
* Get prepared: look after yourself and your family.
* This is a war with real casualties.
* Decide for yourself — from first principles — what all this means.
* Read, study, learn and teach.
The full webcast is linked below.
AustraliaOne Party | The Green Room (14 November 2023)
https://rumble.com/v3vlwqn-australiaone-party-the-green-room-14-november-2023-800pm-aedt.html