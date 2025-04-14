Faith in the Public Square: Craig Docksteader on Fear, Freedom & Transforming Culture | Part 2

*Donate to help us make more shows at www.faytene.tv/donate or by calling 1-866-844-0844.*





In Part 2 of this powerful conversation, Craig Docksteader returns to unpack what it really means for Christians to *let their light shine* in the public square. From real-life experiences of hostility during campaigns to inspiring stories of hope in everyday settings, this episode is a must-watch for anyone seeking to make a meaningful difference in Canada today.





*In this episode:*





🔹 Why some fear Christian influence in politics—and how to respond

🔹 Real-life backlash faced by believers running for office

🔹 How to serve society while standing for Biblical truth

🔹 Supreme Court affirmation of faith in the public square

🔹 Stories of hope from ordinary places like Walmart

🔹 How YOU can be a light—right where you are





