"Freedom requires sacrifice. Freedom is not free. Freedom is never given." ~ Gen Flynn

"History will record with the greatest astonishment that those that had the most to lose did the least to prevent it from happening.





Freedom exists - not to do what you like,

but having the right to do what you ought" ~ Jim Caviezel

Shared by Gen Mike Flynn with the comment:

"Freedom requires sacrifice. Freedom is not free. Freedom is never given."





