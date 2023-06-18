"Freedom requires sacrifice. Freedom is not free. Freedom is never given." ~ Gen Flynn

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"History will record with the greatest astonishment that those that had the most to lose did the least to prevent it from happening.
Freedom exists - not to do what you like,
but having the right to do what you ought" ~ Jim Caviezel
Shared by Gen Mike Flynn with the comment:
"Freedom requires sacrifice. Freedom is not free. Freedom is never given."
