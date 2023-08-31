The List Is Increasing! Russia Has Eliminated Another High-Ranking NATO General In Ukraine!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Journalists and experts have noticed a very strange pattern. Each time Russia launches missile strikes on Ukraine, the PENTAGON and NATO begin to report the death of their officers and soldiers as a result of road accidents and plane crashes around the world. These deaths of high-ranking Western generals and army officers of the member countries of the North Atlantic Alliance are attributed by PENTAGON and NATO officials to various reasons. However, independent experts and journalists continue to claim that NATO generals continue to die as a result of targeted missile strikes by the Russian army.
***************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN