I'm not far right, just right so far.
Aussie Flyers
Aussie Flyers
115 followers
Follow
07/21/2023

Here's another one they did on me, I did not know about this one. The scribe claims I didn't respond to his request for an interview, but I never heard from him, he never contacted me. So he's lying.

And, he got Mr Eastwood's name wrong, called him Danny Edwards. Just goes to show the effort he put into making me look bad and forgot or was ignorant to the real issue of the story by getting a very important character of the story's name wrong. Nice one.

https://thenewdaily.com.au/news/politics/2023/07/20/one-nation-supporter-voice-pamphlet/

Thank you https://t.me/MainBeachMedia for showing me this.

Join Roobs Flyers:

Website - https://roobsflyers.com/

Telegram - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers

Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers

Project Matilda - https://www.projectmatilda.com/Roobs

Fascistbook - https://www.facebook.com/roobsflyers

Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/

Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08

Odysee - https://odysee.com/$/invite/@roobsflyers:0

Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs

Subscribe to Roobs Flyer Magazine, please go here ~ https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine

Roobs Mailer - https://roobsflyers.com/mailer

Download flyers ~ https://roobsflyers.com/flyers

Download PDFs ~ https://roobsflyers.com/pdf-library

The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.

All rights reserved.

This message is authorised by S. Chalifour for Roobs Flyers. West Burleigh, Qld, 4219.

mainstream mediaaustraliaroobs flyerssay no to the voicevote no to apartheidflyer of the month
