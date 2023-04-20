FBI Whistleblower Kyle Seraphin on How It's Done the Right Way | Joe Pags

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FBI Whistleblower Kyle Seraphin on How It's Done the Right Way
Kyle Seraphin was an FBI agent who blew the whistle on what wrongs he said the DOJ and FBI were doing. He says they suspended him without pay as revenge and has some insight into the recent leak from the DoD.
