BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

WHAT WILL ELON MUSK DO NOW WITH TWITTER?
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
284 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
37 views • 10/05/2023

As a journalist and a social commentator I get questions all the time about what's going on with Elon Musk and what his plans are going to be with twitter.

Elon Musk is an adult who is very wealthy and has some pretty odd ideas on how to continue building wealth, all of which seem to work incredibly well.

The big deal with everybody is that conservatives want to make sure they can continue speaking on Twitter and the left wing wants to make sure that nobody can speak on Twitter except for them. I suppose the good news is for the world that conservatives are allowed to criticize pedophiles now and not be banned for doing it but that doesn't change the fact that whatever Elon Musk has planned for Twitter it's none of my business and none of yours! The correct answer is who gives a shit?

www.FreedomReport.ca

#Twitter #X #ElonMusk #socialmedia #elon #musk #kevinjjohnston #twitterstock mastodon #facebook #instagram #trump #election


Keywords
facebooktwitterinstagramelon muskxsocialmedia
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy