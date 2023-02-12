Song: SINIZTER by MASVIDALSong: I've No More Fucks to Give by Thomas Benjamin





SNAFU report - 2023-02-11 (Ep 16) - Science is selling young blood, Weather Mod'ing, Real Transhumanism?





- [x] Unethical “Science” - first human HEAD transplant successful in China

- https://www.sciencenatures.com/2021/08/the-worlds-first-human-head-transplant.html





- [x] ParaBiosis by Ambrosia Co. / Adrenachrome = $8000 for young blood transfusion

- https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2017/06/this-anti-aging-start-up-is-paying-thousands-of-dollars-for-teen-blood

- https://thefreethoughtproject.com/health/elite-ingesting-blood-conspiracy

- https://www.science.org/content/article/young-blood-antiaging-trial-raises-questions

- https://www.extremetech.com/extreme/181818-vampirism-is-real-scientists-find-that-old-animals-can-be-rejuvenated-with-the-blood-of-the-young-and-innocent

- THEY ARE CANNIBALS: https://www.dur.ac.uk/news/newsitem/?itemno=





- [x] AI

- Unloading/dumping SELF to AI - integrating humans

- https://www.sciencenatures.com/2021/06/scientists-discover-how-to-upload_24.html





- [x] Tiny Planet, large community

- https://www.sciencenatures.com/2022/09/scientists-mapped-8000-galaxies-out-of.html

- https://youtu.be/rENyyRwxpHo Galaxies > Cluster > Super Clusters





- “rain enhancement science.”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FJNlI6IHjG8

- SOURCE: https://now.northropgrumman.com/making-rain-science-weather-manipulation/









- No more Fucks to Give https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vqbk9cDX0l0





