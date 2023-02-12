© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Song: SINIZTER by MASVIDALSong: I've No More Fucks to Give by Thomas Benjamin
SNAFU report - 2023-02-11 (Ep 16) - Science is selling young blood, Weather Mod'ing, Real Transhumanism?
- [x] Unethical “Science” - first human HEAD transplant successful in China
- https://www.sciencenatures.com/2021/08/the-worlds-first-human-head-transplant.html
- [x] ParaBiosis by Ambrosia Co. / Adrenachrome = $8000 for young blood transfusion
- https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2017/06/this-anti-aging-start-up-is-paying-thousands-of-dollars-for-teen-blood
- https://thefreethoughtproject.com/health/elite-ingesting-blood-conspiracy
- https://www.science.org/content/article/young-blood-antiaging-trial-raises-questions
- https://www.extremetech.com/extreme/181818-vampirism-is-real-scientists-find-that-old-animals-can-be-rejuvenated-with-the-blood-of-the-young-and-innocent
- THEY ARE CANNIBALS: https://www.dur.ac.uk/news/newsitem/?itemno=
- [x] AI
- Unloading/dumping SELF to AI - integrating humans
- https://www.sciencenatures.com/2021/06/scientists-discover-how-to-upload_24.html
- [x] Tiny Planet, large community
- https://www.sciencenatures.com/2022/09/scientists-mapped-8000-galaxies-out-of.html
- https://youtu.be/rENyyRwxpHo Galaxies > Cluster > Super Clusters
- “rain enhancement science.”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FJNlI6IHjG8
- SOURCE: https://now.northropgrumman.com/making-rain-science-weather-manipulation/
- No more Fucks to Give https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vqbk9cDX0l0
----------------------------------------
The Official Nation in Distress SNAFU report
Situation Normal All F'd Up
Reports several times a week on daily and URGENT news that you need to know. Waking up the normies one at a time.
*** DONATE, support my work:
CashApp: $RPMAA
Venmo: @DrumAtlanta
patreon.com/user?u=70536667
Email:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/snafureport
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yyW26DHHL1rG/
https://rumble.com/c/c-2277540
https://odysee.com/@SnafuReport:d
Telegram:
https://t.me/NotGonnaTakeIt
https://t.me/mahangtia----------------------------------------
The Official Nation in Distress SNAFU report
Situation Normal All F'd Up
Reports several times a week on daily and URGENT news that you need to know. Waking up the normies one at a time.
*** DONATE, support my work:
CashApp: $RPMAA
Venmo: @DrumAtlanta
patreon.com/user?u=70536667
Email:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/snafureport
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yyW26DHHL1rG/
https://rumble.com/c/c-2277540
https://odysee.com/@SnafuReport:d
Telegram:
https://t.me/NotGonnaTakeIt
https://t.me/mahangtia