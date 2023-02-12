BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

SNAFU report - 2023-02-11 (Ep 16) - Science is selling young blood, Weather Mod'ing, Real Transhumanism?
Mad As Hell: SNAFU Report
Mad As Hell: SNAFU Report
8 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • 02/12/2023

Song: SINIZTER by MASVIDALSong: I've No More Fucks to Give by Thomas Benjamin


SNAFU report - 2023-02-11 (Ep 16) - Science is selling young blood, Weather Mod'ing, Real Transhumanism?


- [x] Unethical “Science” - first human HEAD transplant successful in China

- https://www.sciencenatures.com/2021/08/the-worlds-first-human-head-transplant.html


    - [x] ParaBiosis by Ambrosia Co. / Adrenachrome = $8000 for young blood transfusion

    - https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2017/06/this-anti-aging-start-up-is-paying-thousands-of-dollars-for-teen-blood

    - https://thefreethoughtproject.com/health/elite-ingesting-blood-conspiracy

    - https://www.science.org/content/article/young-blood-antiaging-trial-raises-questions

    - https://www.extremetech.com/extreme/181818-vampirism-is-real-scientists-find-that-old-animals-can-be-rejuvenated-with-the-blood-of-the-young-and-innocent

    - THEY ARE CANNIBALS: https://www.dur.ac.uk/news/newsitem/?itemno=


- [x] AI

    - Unloading/dumping SELF to AI - integrating humans

    - https://www.sciencenatures.com/2021/06/scientists-discover-how-to-upload_24.html


- [x] Tiny Planet, large community

- https://www.sciencenatures.com/2022/09/scientists-mapped-8000-galaxies-out-of.html

- https://youtu.be/rENyyRwxpHo Galaxies > Cluster > Super Clusters


- “rain enhancement science.”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FJNlI6IHjG8

- SOURCE: https://now.northropgrumman.com/making-rain-science-weather-manipulation/



- No more Fucks to Give https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vqbk9cDX0l0


----------------------------------------

The Official Nation in Distress SNAFU report

Situation Normal All F'd Up


Reports several times a week on daily and URGENT news that you need to know. Waking up the normies one at a time.


*** DONATE, support my work:

CashApp: $RPMAA

Venmo: @DrumAtlanta

patreon.com/user?u=70536667



Email:

[email protected]

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/snafureport

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yyW26DHHL1rG/

https://rumble.com/c/c-2277540

https://odysee.com/@SnafuReport:d


Telegram:

https://t.me/NotGonnaTakeIt

https://t.me/mahangtia----------------------------------------

The Official Nation in Distress SNAFU report

Situation Normal All F'd Up


Reports several times a week on daily and URGENT news that you need to know. Waking up the normies one at a time.


*** DONATE, support my work:

CashApp: $RPMAA

Venmo: @DrumAtlanta

patreon.com/user?u=70536667



Email:

[email protected]

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/snafureport

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yyW26DHHL1rG/

https://rumble.com/c/c-2277540

https://odysee.com/@SnafuReport:d


Telegram:

https://t.me/NotGonnaTakeIt

https://t.me/mahangtia

Keywords
weather modificationadrenochromeclimate engineeringtranshumanismsnafu
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy