BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

LOS ANGELES IN THE KILL BOX
What is happening
What is happening
9564 followers
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
317 views • 5 months ago

01/09/25 Coffee Chat: Los Angeles found itself in a kill box the last few days, Zuckerberg wants in on Mar a Lago, and you still have time to plan for down grid scenario.


Dr. Jane Ruby is an American scientist, medical professional, and commentator. Dr. Ruby broke the world wide stories of the white embalmer clots and graphene oxide in the C19 bioweapon shots.

Substack: https://substack.com/@drjaneruby

Videos: Rumble.com/c/drjaneruby

Donations: https://www.givesendgo.com/truthinmedicine

Venmo: https://venmo.com/u/Jane-Ruby

Paypal: https://paypal.me/DrJaneRuby

Email: [email protected]


MAILING ADDRESS - NOTE: Please DO NOT send food, plants or cosmetic products. For safety reasons, they will be immediately discarded prior to reaching Dr. Jane.

Dr. Jane Ruby

1257 SW Martin Hwy

Suite 1443

Palm City FL 34990


TRUSTED VENDORS AND DR JANE’S FAVES:

IRA/401K, PROTECT YOUR SAVINGS! Augusta Gold & Silver:

CALL: 888-836-1890 or click on link: https://learn.augustapreciousmetals.com/jane-ruby


EARTHING/Grounding: Reduce inflammation, sleep better, recover faster:

https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=6528853.01597ca


PATRIOT MOBILE Christian/Vet Owned Cellular:

https://www.patriotmobile.com Promo Code: RUBY for free activation!


CLEAN FOOD: Loxahatchee Coop and Quantum Collective:

https://www.quantumcollective.world/shop (Code: RUBY for 10% off) Holiday Special: Buy any sea moss - get a bottle of Methylene Blue FREE


CLEAN WATER at the Faucet:

Filterbaby is what Dr. Jane uses

https://www.filterbaby.com/RUBY

Keywords
attackgeoengineeringdewfirelos angelescarsinsurancetreehomeslahainadr jane rubywaporized
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy